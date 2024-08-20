First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 89,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

