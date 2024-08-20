First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 143,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,617. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

