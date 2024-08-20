First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

