First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,397,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 54,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,359. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

