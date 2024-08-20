First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $149.52. 61,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,164. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,569 shares of company stock worth $3,149,445. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

