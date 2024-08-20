First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 202,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
