First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. 2,257,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

