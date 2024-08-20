First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

