First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 654,885 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

