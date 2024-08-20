First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

MRO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 767,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

