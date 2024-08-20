First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 590,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

