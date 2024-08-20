First Pacific Financial Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.78. 5,443,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 503.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

