First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

ADI stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.95. 2,786,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,784. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

