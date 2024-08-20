First Pacific Financial Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.44. 305,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

