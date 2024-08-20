First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $1,267,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $1,267,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $11,406,625. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.68. 872,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

