First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FEMB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

