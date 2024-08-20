First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.95

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 23946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

