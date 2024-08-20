First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.95

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 23946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.