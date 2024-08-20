First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.70

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 28965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

