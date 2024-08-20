First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

