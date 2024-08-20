First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

