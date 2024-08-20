Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Trimmed by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,323,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. 1,788,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,200. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

