Flow Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $835.15 million and $18.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,526,031,174 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

