Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2292 dividend. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

