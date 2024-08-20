Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. 1,261,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,359. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

