Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. 1,278,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

