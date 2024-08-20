Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 3,006 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:NJUL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

