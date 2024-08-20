Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 905 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

XSMO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

