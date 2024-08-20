Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,335 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

RSPS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 62,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,823. The company has a market cap of $430.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

