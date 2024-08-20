Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of PNOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. 10,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

