Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 670,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,065. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.