Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,789. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.