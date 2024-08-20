Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 421,875 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. 3,627,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,194. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

