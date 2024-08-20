Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

