Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,676 shares. The company has a market cap of $777.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

