Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 644,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,112. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

