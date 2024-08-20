Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

