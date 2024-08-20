Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138,627. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $892.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

