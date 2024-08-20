Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. 1,730,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,545. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.