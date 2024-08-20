Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.34. 1,287,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $358.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

