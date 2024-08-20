Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 118 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. 9,071,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.