Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

