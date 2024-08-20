Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.75. 397,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,841. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

