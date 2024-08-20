Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 399 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

