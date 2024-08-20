Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 4,877 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. 165,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,363. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

