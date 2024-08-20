Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.64. The stock had a trading volume of 304,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.