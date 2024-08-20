Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 9,150,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,599,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $439,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.