Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Critical Survey

Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forest Oil and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.15 $242.92 million $0.20 143.80

This table compares Forest Oil and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forest Oil and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 0 7 6 1 2.57

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Forest Oil.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Forest Oil on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest Oil

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment. Its properties are primarily focused in three geographic areas: East Texas, targeting the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale and Pettet formations; South Texas, targeting the Eagle Ford Shale formation, and North Texas, targeting the Granite Wash formation. Its East Texas portion of properties is characterized by various productive horizons, such as the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale, Haynesville Lime, Pettet, Bossier Shale, Travis Peak and other formations. It holds interests in approximately 272,100 gross (217,000 net) acres in East Texas, over 82,900 gross (53,400 net) acres in South Texas and approximately 33,900 gross (25,300 net) acres in North Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

