Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.30

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $76.06. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

