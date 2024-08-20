Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. 5,731,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,403. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.