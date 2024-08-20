Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.75.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE FTS traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.12. The company had a trading volume of 278,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$60.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.37.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.